St. Jude Children's Research Hospital together with Univision radio stations across 15 media markets raised $4.7 million dollars during this year’s Promesa y Esperanza (Promise and Hope) radio event held on Dec. 5 and 6.

Events as these help inspire donors to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The two-day radio campaign encouraged thousands of Univision radio listeners across the country to become Angeles de Esperanza (Angels of Hope) by pledging to make a monthly donation of $20 or more. Through their pledge, monthly donors receive a t-shirt that reads Esta Camiseta Salva Vidas, the Spanish-language version of the widely popular “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaign, which gives them the opportunity to join an online movement supported by donors across the country, celebrities and influencers through posts on their social media networks.

“As one of the country’s leading media organizations, we consider it a privilege and honor to host the annual Promesa y Esperanza radio event in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Our staff — from radio and television, to digital and social — is proud to champion the #EstaCamisetaSalvaVidas movement and to help support the beautiful work that happens at St. Jude each and every day,” said Jesus Lara, president of radio at Univision Communications Inc. “Univision’s audience shows its love and support of the hospital’s work by donating and proudly wearing the #EstaCamisetaSalvaVidas t-shirt. Together, we are committed to ending childhood cancer in the United States and worldwide.”

Univision supported the radio event across all of its platforms both nationally and locally. Several artists, influencers and popular Univision on-air personalities participated in the event, including: Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano of “El show de Omar y Argelia;” Sylvia del Valle “La Bronca” of El Free-Guey; Raúl Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andrés Maldonado of “El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo;” Carlos Ivan Paez “El Compa Ivan” and Evelyn Sicairos;" Javier Romero, Danny Cruz and Vela of “El Desayuno;” Alberto Sardiñas of “El Show de Alberto Sardiñas;” Raúl Brindis of “El Show de Raúl Brindis;” Maria Esther Mendez and Pancho Mercado of “La Chula y La Bestia;” Santi y Laurita of El Flow; Jose Anotnio and Roxana of “Tardes Calientes;” Lili Estefan and Jomari Goyso of “El Gordo y La Flaca;” Pamela Silva Conde and Tony Dandrades of “Primer Impacto;” Jackie Guerrido, Dr. Juan Rivera, Raul Gonzalez, Chef Yisus, and Nitzia Chama of “Despierta América.”

Some of the many participating Latin celebrities included: Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Sofía Reyes, Rio Roma, Chiquis Rivera, Banda El Recodo, Luis Coronel, Banda MS, Virlán García, Christian Nodal, Ana Bárbara, Regulo Caro, Huracanes del Norte, Ozuna, Intocable, Grupo Duelo, Mau y Ricky, Gerardo Ortiz, El Fantasma, Banda Los Sebastianes, El Bebeto, Lupita Infante, Andrés Cepeda, GianMarco, Marilyn Odessa, Energía Norteña, Brandon Solano, Cheli Madrid, Kevin Ortiz, Willy Martin, Fuerza Regida, El Mimoso, Gustavo Palafox, La Septima Banda, Los Nuevos Amigos, Oscar Cortez, Victoria Ortiz “La Mala,” Kike Barrios, Carlos Unger, Janet Uribe, Jorge Almir, Hijos de la Plaza, Natanael, Martin Castillo, Dueto Consentido, and William Garza, among others.

St. Jude began celebrating radiothons in 1998 and launched the first national radiothon with Univision’s radio stations in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles in 2006. The national radiothon first took place across all Univision’s radio markets in 2009. Since its inception, the St. Jude/Univision national event has raised more than $75 million.

“Thanks to the tireless support of partners like Univision, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is able to share its groundbreaking discoveries to patients in the United States and around the world,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., the President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Together we will not stop until no child dies in the dawn of life.”