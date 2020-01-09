Is Willie Nelson's music always on your mind? Then you’ll love this! Here is a chance for you and a friend to meet Willie at his Texas ranch and go to Luck Reunion, the intimate music festival he hosts there each year.

Meet Willie Nelson and See Him Perform at His Texas Ranch

Omaze.com has launched a new sweepstake, giving you the chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and all you have to do is donate to Farm Aid. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

You’ll kick things off with a catered dinner (called PotLuck) in Willie’s backyard, where you’ll snap a photo with the Red Headed Stranger himself and score a signed guitar. Plus, watch Willie perform for a crowd so small you’ll feel like he’s singing just to you. The next day you’ll take in everything the Luck Reunion festival has to offer, including a full day of musical performances by Willie and his super talented friends. Get ready to discover awesome music, check out Austin’s best food trucks, enjoy complimentary drinks and soak in the good vibes Willie is known for. Lucky you! Flights and hotel included.

Willie Nelson helped organize the first Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on their land. Today, Farm Aid’s mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. They connect family farms around the country with the resources they need to remain resilient and make it through tough times. With music as their inspiration and farmers as their heroes, Farm Aid is working to create a transformed America in which family farmers and eaters are partners in a thriving farm and food system that benefits all.

To find out more and enter, visit omaze.com.