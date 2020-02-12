The National Mother’s Day Committee, part of the National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, announced today that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, co-anchors of NBC News’ TODAY, have been named 2020 Outstanding Mother Award Honorees.

The 42nd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards, which will be held at the Pierre Hotel on Thursday, May 7, 2020, will celebrate the honorees for their commitment to their families and their dedication to their careers and philanthropy. As part of the Council’s commitment to supporting meaningful charitable organizations that impact mothers, fathers and children, this year’s awards luncheon will benefit Save the Children's U.S. Programs and Advocacy.

“Hoda and Savannah capture the hearts and minds of viewers around the world every morning,” said Laurie Dowley, Chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “We are thrilled to be honoring the first female co-anchors in TODAY’s history and we congratulate them on their many journalistic achievements as well as the positive impact they have had as authors, mentors, supporters of numerous philanthropic initiatives and, of course, mothers.”

As co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News’ chief legal correspondent, Savannah Guthrie has conducted a wide range of exclusive interviews with newsmakers that include politicians, business leaders and celebrities. She was a primary anchor for the network’s primetime 2018 midterm election coverage and 2016 presidential election coverage, including NBC’s special reporting on the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. In 2018, Guthrie was appointed ambassador of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign. In 2017, she was recognized by New York Women in Communications with the Matrix Award for excellence in broadcast journalism and in 2012, she received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show.

Guthrie is the New York Times bestselling author of two children’s books, Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save the World. She and her husband, Mike Feldman, are the parents of two children, Vale and Charley.

Kotb is the co-anchor of TODAY and also serves as the co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She has served as a correspondent for Dateline NBC since joining NBC News in 1998 and has covered a wide variety of domestic and international stories as well as numerous human-interest stories and features across all NBC News platforms. Kotb has received an Emmy Award, several Daytime Emmys and numerous other industry awards.

A New York Times bestselling author, Kotb has written six books, including I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By and Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer and Kathie Lee. A breast cancer survivor, she is involved in several initiatives to raise awareness about the disease. Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, are the parents of two adopted daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

As part of its continued support of meaningful philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and children, the National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc. has donated more than $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit MothersDayCouncil.org or call 212-549-6421.