Two days after joining Greenpeace USA in bringing the Fire Drill Fridays rallies to Los Angeles, actor and activist Jane Fonda brought her iconic red Fire Drill Fridays coat on to Hollywood’s biggest stage to announce this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture.

Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie Leonard said:

“Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays coat is a potent symbol of her dedication to protesting political inaction on the climate crisis. Seeing it on Hollywood’s biggest stage is another in reminder that it’s going to take all of us doing everything we can to stop the worst effects of the climate crisis.”

After four months of protests to demand leaders act to address the climate crisis in Washington D.C, Jane Fonda, Greenpeace USA, Last Chance Alliance, and winner of the Best Actor award, Joaquin Phoenix, along with others brought Fire Drill Fridays to California. On Friday, at City Hall in downtown L.A., Fonda and Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie Leonard launched the next phase of Fire Drill Friday rallies. Once again, Fonda was joined by friends, actors, activists, youth, Indigenous leaders, climate experts, and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities. Last Chance Alliance, representing over 700 environmental, health, justice, faith, labor, community, parent, and consumer organizations.

After over a thousand people gathered at City Hall for the first Fire Drill Fridays rally in California, the crowd marched nearly a mile to Maverick Natural Resources, which operates a large number of oil and gas wells in Southern California and the Central Valley. Activists then occupied the lobby of the building to send a message to Governor Newsom and California leaders.

Leonard continued:

“Greenpeace is thrilled to be working with Hollywood icon Jane Fonda on Fire Drill Fridays. Together, we’re putting pressure on leaders like California governor Gavin Newsom to end new fossil fuel production and begin a just transition to a renewable economy. Text ‘Jane’ to 877-877 to join Jane and the Fire Drill Fridays movement. "