Last week, thousands of students came together at Penn State University for the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Daya surprises childhood cancer survivors, families and student volunteers

The 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance-a-THON seeks to raise millions in donations to combat childhood cancer.

Bringing the energy this year was Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and young pop sensation, Daya.

The 21-year-old singer and Pennsylvania native, known for her empowering anthems “Hide Away” and Safe," surprised thousands of volunteers, dancers and families Friday night, February 21st with a special performance that energized the crowd. Her performance also kicked off all the festivities to the 46-hour dance marathon by setting the tone for the entire weekend.