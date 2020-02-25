Last week, thousands of students came together at Penn State University for the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Daya surprises childhood cancer survivors, families and student volunteers
Daya surprises childhood cancer survivors, families and student volunteers

The 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance-a-THON seeks to raise millions in donations to combat childhood cancer.

Bringing the energy this year was Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and young pop sensation, Daya.

The 21-year-old singer and Pennsylvania native, known for her empowering anthems “Hide Away” and Safe," surprised thousands of volunteers, dancers and families Friday night, February 21st with a special performance that energized the crowd. Her performance also kicked off all the festivities to the 46-hour dance marathon by setting the tone for the entire weekend.

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

Blake Shelton Joins the Lineup for the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One

Blake Shelton Joins the Lineup for the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One Feb 25, 2020

iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today that Blake Shelton will join the lineup for the 2020 ‘iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One’ on Saturday, May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. More
More news