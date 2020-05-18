The WE organization announced WE Celebrate: Class of 2020, a series of virtual celebrations that give students the unique opportunity to close out the school year and commemorate the positive local and global actions they’ve taken with their classmates.

The week-long virtual road trip kicks off in Washington state on May 19, followed by Minnesota on May 20, California on May 21 and Illinois on May 22. WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 virtual events are made possible by the generous support of partners led by National Title Sponsor, The Allstate Foundation, Presenting Sponsor, Walgreens and powered by Microsoft.

WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 will honor inspiring students and teachers who have made lasting impacts this school year. The series of virtual events, customized to each location, will include a star-studded lineup of visionary figures, musicians, sports heroes and celebrities delivering keynote addresses, one-of-a-kind performances, and heartfelt messages. Led by hosts Monique Coleman, Lily Collins, Olivia Holt, and Bailee Madison, the WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 virtual road trips stops will feature special appearances by Sofia Carson, Connor Franta, Craig Kielburger, Martin Luther King III, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Skai Jackson, Jenna Ortega, Navia Robinson, Jay Shetty, Alexandra Shipp and Ariel Winter and performances by Bishop Briggs, Ally Brooke, Daya, Jordan Fisher and more to be announced.

“It is a true honor to celebrate and recognize the class of 2020, who despite the challenges of today, are determined to make a difference in their communities. They are not letting anything stand in their way,” said long-time WE supporter Martin Luther King III. “Young people across America are using their voice, drive and resilience to give back and encourage others to do the same.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to draw strength from the care and compassion that young Americans continue to show with their actions,” said WE co-founder Craig Kielburger. “During these uncertain times, it’s important that we remain dedicated to celebrating students and teachers who have made lasting impacts in both their local and global communities. We are grateful to our partners for joining us along this journey, and deeply honored to recognize the service achievements of young change-makers, while bringing closure to the academic year in a powerful way.”

WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 highlights students and educators who have taken part in the free, yearlong service learning program WE Schools. WE Schools operates in over 20,000 schools and is proven to increase academic engagement, civic engagement and college and workplace readiness. Designed to enhance a school or community’s existing social initiatives or spark new ones, WE Schools provides teachers with educational resources and action campaigns to encourage students to further their curricular learning and develop social and emotional skills to succeed beyond the classroom.