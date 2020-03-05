Temple Grandin, Ph.D., the most accomplished and well-known adult with autism in the world, and Emmy Award-winning actor and best-selling author Henry Winkler will be the featured speakers at Gatepath’s annual Power of Possibilities event.

This year’s event, taking place on May 14, 2020 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront in Burlingame, CA, will commemorate Gatepath’s 100th anniversary of serving children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Dr. Grandin, a sought-after speaker who inspires and motivates others through her story, did not talk until she was three-and-a-half years old. At the time she was diagnosed with autism, her parents were told she should be institutionalized. Dr. Grandin describes the early period of her life as “groping her way from the far side of darkness” in her first book Emergence: Labeled Autistic, a book that stunned the world because until its publication, most professionals and parents assumed that an autism diagnosis meant the individual was destined to lack achievement or productivity in life. Dr. Grandin has inspired others by demonstrating that anything is possible with the right supports, and focus on the abilities, interests and strengths of an individual.

Dr. Grandin developed her talents into a successful career as a livestock-handling equipment designer, one of very few in the world. She has now designed the facilities in which half the cattle in the U.S. are handled.

Currently working as a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, Dr. Grandin speaks around the world on both autism and cattle handling. Her fascinating life, with all its challenges and successes, was brought to the screen in the HBO full-length film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.

Emmy Award-winning actor, author, director, and producer Henry Winkler will host this year’s Power of Possibilities. Currently co-starring in the hit HBO comedy Barry, a role that garnered him an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Winkler has enjoyed more than four decades of Hollywood success that started in 1973 when he was cast in the iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli (“The Fonz”) in the TV series Happy Days, for which he won two Golden Globe Awards.

Since then, Winkler has made his mark on television and the big screen as an actor, director, and producer. He’s also enjoyed tremendous success as a New York Times best-selling author. Winkler’s books – as well as his passion for helping others – were inspired by his lifetime struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia.

The evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, Lucky on Live raffle, and the announcement of the Neal Poppin Award Winner. Proceeds from this event benefit Gatepath – the largest nonprofit in the Bay Area serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

Tickets for Gatepath’s Power of Possibilities event can be purchased at Gatepath.org/POP-2020.

Gatepath’s 100th Anniversary Power of Possibilities event is made possible by title sponsor, Carole Middleton, and the following diamond and platinum corporate sponsors: Sutter Health, Mills-Peninsula Medical Center and Bailard and The Bailard Foundation, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, Gatepath Auxiliary, and InsideSource. Other corporate sponsors included Barulich, Dugoni & Suttmann Law Group, Inc., Janice Berthold – Heffernan Insurance Brokers, D’Elia Construction Inc., Electronic Arts, Graybird Foundation, Norman S. Wright Mechanical Equipment, Oracle, SC Properties, and Satellite Healthcare.