Newman's Own Foundation, founded by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, announced grants supporting internal professional and leadership development for nutrition-focused nonprofits.

The Foundation identified eight organizations to receive funding, recognizing that nonprofits often have the need but not the opportunity for training.

“Over time, our commitment to nutrition has expanded beyond program support,” said Kelly Giordano, Managing Director of Newman’s Own Foundation. “Professional development funding can be critical in helping to foster organizational growth and sustainability for long-term impact.”

A total of $50,000 is being awarded to Acta Non Verba (Oakland, CA); Green Village Initiative (Bridgeport, CT); Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard (Bloomington, IN); Rid All Green Partnership (Bedford, OH); Soul Fire Farm (Petersburg, NY); The Food Project (Lincoln, MA); Truly Living Well (East Point, GA); and Urban Creators (Philadelphia, PA).

Newman’s Own Foundation has been a long-time supporter of nutrition, through funding for grassroots organizations, domestic and international programs, and cohorts of nonprofits working together for greater impact and sustainability. For more information about the nutrition focus and support by Newman’s Own Foundation, visit newmansownfoundation.org/nutrition.