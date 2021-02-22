Newman's Own Foundation has committed $1 million to the rebuilding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp following a significant fire on February 12 that destroyed a number of buildings on the Ashford, Connecticut, site.

The Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman in 1988.

“All of us at Newman’s Own were devastated by the fire,” said Miriam E. Nelson, president and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “I have encouraged my colleague and friend, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton, to rebuild in a manner that not only meets the current needs of children living with illness and their families, but also helps them pursue their boldest dreams for the future.”

Dr. Nelson went on to say, “We were particularly thrilled by the inspiring $1 million match made by Travelers and the Travelers Championship. The community response to this match is heartening, and it’s absolutely critical that people continue to donate to help this multi-million dollar rebuild effort. Hole in the Wall was the first of its kind and we hope that our commitment above and beyond the match will allow the Camp to continue to be cutting edge in every imaginable way for the brave campers and families they serve.”

“We are deeply grateful to Newman’s Own for their exceptionally generous commitment as well as their shared vision for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp’s future,” said Canton. “We envision both new buildings that reflect the latest accessibility standards and innovative programs that are as inclusive and welcoming as possible.”

Through a variety of year-round programs offered onsite and in hospitals and clinics, as well as in camper homes and communities, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp serves more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members each year. Hole in the Wall is an independent, not-for-profit organization dependent on private funding to serve all children and their family members completely free of charge.

On February 15, The Travelers Companies, Inc. and the Travelers Championship announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to rebuild the camp. Newman’s Own Foundation has asked that the Travelers and Travelers Championship challenge match not apply to the gift being announced today, so that the matching funds remain available to inspire further donations. Newman’s Own encourages all to continue to support the Travelers challenge match by making a gift here or sending a donation by mail to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford, CT 06115-0448, Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.