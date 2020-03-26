In an effort to prioritize the health and well-being of Fire Drill Friday supporters during the COVID-19 pandemic, today, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA have announced that Fire Drill Fridays will continue with full-force virtually.

Fonda will be hosting monthly virtual rallies as well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities.

The first event will be held this Friday, March 27th at 11 AM PST. Jane will be conducting a Q&A with Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) about COVID-19, the climate crisis, and how concerned Americans can have their voices heard. Senator Markey will also be sharing best practices for reaching out to representatives from quarantine.

For details on how to join, please click here.

Fire Drill Fridays also announced its first virtual rally will be held on Friday, April 3 at 11 AM PST. Building on the momentum of the last six months of iconic in-person rallies, Jane will be joined online by friends, activists, youth, Indigenous leaders, climate experts, and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities. The first virtual Fire Drill Friday will be youth-themed and will be held in partnership with #CAYouthVsBigOil State tour as well as Sunrise in an effort to uplift their voices and leadership.

“We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action. And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down,” said Jane Fonda. “The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels. Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us.”

During this time, Fire Drill Fridays will continue to partner with environmental justice organizations on the ground and in California, while additionally shining light on the overlap between an inept and corrupt administration that’s using the pandemic as an excuse to bail out fossil fuel companies instead of prioritizing the well-being of working families across the country.

“While everyone at home is just trying to survive this crisis, the oil and gas industry is using a pandemic as an opportunity to steal whatever they can. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. Right now we have an unprecedented chance to lay the groundwork,” said Annie Leonard, Greenpeace USA Executive Director.

In February, Fonda and Greenpeace USA announced that Fire Drill Fridays was moving to California. Since then, Fonda has hosted two successful rallies in Los Angeles and Wilmington, CA, a community at the very heart of the climate crisis. California faces climate emergencies regularly and is well-primed to lead the country — and the world — in real climate solutions. With actions in California and Washington D.C. Fire Drill Fridays has reached millions of people through rallies and marches through the capitol’s streets, star-studded arrests at the Hart Senate Building, and live-streamed teach-ins from the Greenpeace USA headquarters.

To join this Friday’s call, please register [here"].