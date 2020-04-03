DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck announce the partnership of their We The Best Foundation with Direct Relief and simplehuman to aid in supplying additional supplies to healthcare workers on the front line in both New York and Miami local hospitals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals being called upon to maintain regular health services and also care for those who become seriously ill and face the risk of death from the effects of the virus.

Inspired by friend and Miami based designer Gelareh Mizrahi’s story, who’s brother is on the front lines in a Brooklyn Hospital, Khaled and Nicole joined in on her efforts and have been working with Direct Relief to give those most vulnerable the equipment they need. Their combined efforts provided over 10,000 masks, gloves, and dozens of PPE kits for healthcare workers.

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us., said DJ Khaled.

Direct Relief has rapidly mobilized to get protective gear – N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, and sanitizers – into the hands of as many frontline health workers as possible, with emergency deliveries leaving daily for nonprofit community clinics and health centers that care for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

With the help of DJ Khaled, the California-based company, simplehuman, will supply thousands of hands-free soap dispensers to communities starting in their hometown of Los Angeles and expanding across the nation. This initiative, which starts on April 1st, is putting the power in the hands of the people, inviting them to nominate organizations in their own communities to receive complimentary hands-free soap dispensers and sanitizer, which are coated in germ-blocking nano-silver technology.

The We The Best Foundation is a 501c3 organization dedicated to enriching the lives of the next generation – from childhood to adulthood. Through supporting non-profit organizations and individuals in underserved communities, We The Best is committed to efforts that aid individuals in becoming the best version of themselves and making their dreams come true.

For more information on how you can join We The Best Foundation in support of Direct Relief, please click here.