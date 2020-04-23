This week, as part of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Jane Fonda is joining Earth Day Live, a three-day online mobilization to stop the climate emergency.

Fonda will sit down with Ugandan youth climate activist and founder of The Rise Up Movement, Vanessa Nakate for a “Fireside Fire Drill” to discuss the urgency of the climate crisis and intersectional representation in the youth climate strike movement.

Nakate was the first Fridays For Future climate activist in Uganda and her work includes raising awareness of the dangers of climate change, the "Save the Congo Rainforest’’ campaign and a solar and institutional stoves installation in schools initiative.

This week, Fonda has also released a new TikTok video ahead of the livestream, where she outlines her 9 to 5 at-home routine preparing for Fire Drill Fridays and calls for viewers to join the movement (watch the video here).

In partnership with Greenpeace USA, Fonda is hosting monthly virtual Fire Drill Friday rallies, as well as supplemental “Fireside Fire Drills” programming throughout each month, where Fonda delves into issues impacting our planet through more intimate Fireside Chat style Q&As with activists, leaders, scientists, celebrities, and more. Recent Fireside Fire Drills have included conversations with Senator Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) and Author Nancy MacLean.

WHEN: 11am PST/2pm EST, Friday, April 24

WHERE: EarthDayLive2020.org