Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Melora Hardin and Oscar Nunez, stars of the hit television show “The Office” are honored to team up for a great cause. The actors are partnering with Trueheart, a full-service creative agency that specializes in producing global social impact campaigns, and Omaze, the leading online fundraising platform for charity, to benefit Variety Boys & Girls Clubs.

Join The Office Cast for a Virtual Coffee Date

For over 71 years, VBGC has provided a refuge for children who struggle daily with issues related to poverty, under-resourced neighborhoods, low education attainment, gang violence, substance abuse, and poor health outcomes.

The EMMY Award winning show “The Office” recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary with fans all over the world sharing their favorite moments from the popular show. Bratton, Flannery, Hardin and Nunez have launched an exclusive sweepstakes to give one lucky fan the priceless opportunity to enjoy a virtual coffee date to chat about “The Office” with the cast. The sweepstakes runs now until May 21st. Fans can learn more and enter for their chance to win at omaze.com/TheOffice.

Funds raised from the campaign will be used to help Variety Boys & Girls Club provide individually packaged meals, cleaning supplies and emergency essentials to help the thousands of families they serve in East Los Angeles get through the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is causing incredible suffering around the world. We all have a responsibility to lift each other up during these difficult times,” said Melora Hardin.

“These families in our community were struggling before this crisis and now they are in dire need of help,” said Creed Bratton.

“We are humbled to come together and do our small part to make sure that these families are not forgotten and that we provide them with food and comfort,” said Oscar Nunez.

“Our cast became a family both on and off the show, so it is my honor to digitally reunite with Creed, Melora and Oscar to help shine a spotlight on Variety Boys & Girls Club and to share some of the joy and magic we experienced when filming “The Office” together," said Kate Flannery.

“Last year, Variety Boys & Girls Club provided 36,000 meals and 27,000 snacks to our families. For most of our kids, the food they receive at our club is their only opportunity for them to enjoy a hot and nutritious meal. While everyone is doing their part by staying at home to keep the community safe, we have to continue to serve our families while they need us most during this time of incredible hardship. We’re going to help our families address their most immediate need during this crisis and make sure that everyone has food on their tables and emergency supplies. COVID-19 has created overwhelming challenges for our non-profit and now more than ever we’re grateful to Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Melora Hardin and Oscar Nunez, along with our friends at Trueheart and Omaze for being champions of our cause,” said Patricia Siqueiros, Executive Director, Variety Boys & Girls Club.

“We are honored to partner with Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Melora Hardin and Oscar Nunez and our colleagues at Omaze, to raise funds and awareness for Variety Boys & Girls Club, a cause close to our hearts. Variety Boys & Girls Club is a safe haven for children in need and their team is dedicated to providing critical resources during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that their families have the support system they need,” said Amy Malin, Partner at Trueheart.

“We at Omaze are thrilled to offer this virtual experience with some of the cast from one of our team’s all-time favorite shows. During this unique and difficult time, we’re so grateful to Creed, Kate, Melora and Oscar, for providing some light and laughter to their fans and helping raise funds to provide essentials to the families at Variety Boys & Girls Club in LA”, said Matt Pohlson, Co-Founder and CEO of Omaze.

To view and download The Office cast’s Omaze campaign video in support of Variety Boys & Girls Club, click here.