This Friday, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA will host the second virtual edition of their Fire Drill Friday rallies to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities.

Fonda will be joined online by national thought leaders including civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International President, Sara Nelson and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Secretary Treasurer, Maria Castadena to discuss what a “just transition” means for workers and what needs to be done to prioritize the health and well-being of workers, labor, and unions during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“The pandemic has shown us which workers are deemed ‘essential’ — nurses, delivery, transit, home healthcare, domestic and farm workers. Why then are they the least protected, often the most underpaid and most at risk? We must use this critical moment to lay the groundwork to radically reconfigure this system,” said Fonda.

“Frontline healthcare workers are in facilities and private homes caring for COVID positive patients, and they are lacking the basic equipment needed to protect themselves from this deadly virus,” said Castadena. “Any economic recovery and just transition plans must include plans to provide these workers the PPE they need, as well as make significant steps to address health disparities of communities of color that are caused by economic and environmental injustice.”

Ahead of the rally, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA are also partnering with GIPHY to create custom Fire Drill Fridays GIF and Sticker content for supporters to use in their conversations. With a reach of more than 700+ million users, GIPHY is the first and largest GIF search engine where thousands of artists, brands, and pop culture moments make today’s expression, entertainment, and info a little more moving. As Fire Drill Fridays continues its virtual programming, this GIPHY content will help further engage and connect the Fire Drill Friday community digitally.

To join this Friday’s rally, please RSVP here.