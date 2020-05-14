Ryan Murphy Television just launched a charity auction featuring tons of signed memorabilia, wardrobe items, scripts and posters from Ryan Murphy shows, with more still coming in (60+ items).

The Charitybuzz auction is raising money for the Actors Fund COVID-19 efforts.

Items going under the hammer include those from Lady Gaga, Penelope Cruz, Rob Lowe, Ricky Martin and many more.

There’s much more detail about the cause and you can view all of the live auction lots here.

Charitybuzz is the leading auction site for cause, bringing high-net-worth bidders globally incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and luxury items. In addition to the Actors Fund, Charitybuzz has helped raise more than $400 million for 4,500 non-profit organizations.