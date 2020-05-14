Ryan Murphy Television just launched a charity auction featuring tons of signed memorabilia, wardrobe items, scripts and posters from Ryan Murphy shows, with more still coming in (60+ items).

The Charitybuzz auction is raising money for the Actors Fund COVID-19 efforts.

Items going under the hammer include those from Lady Gaga, Penelope Cruz, Rob Lowe, Ricky Martin and many more.

There’s much more detail about the cause and you can view all of the live auction lots here.

Charitybuzz is the leading auction site for cause, bringing high-net-worth bidders globally incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and luxury items. In addition to the Actors Fund, Charitybuzz has helped raise more than $400 million for 4,500 non-profit organizations.

comments powered by Disqus

Latest news

The Elders Call for New Middle East Peace Plan to Counter Israeli Annexation Threat

The Elders Call for New Middle East Peace Plan to Counter Israeli Annexation Threat May 14, 2020

The Elders today called for new engagement from the international community to deliver a just outcome to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and uphold international law in the face of plans by the new Israeli government to illegally annex swathes of the West Bank. More
More news