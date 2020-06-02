Last week, the cast of “Star Trek: Voyager” reunited LIVE on “Stars In The House” on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tim Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Garrett Wang (Harry Kim), and Tim Russ (Lt. Tuvok) joined hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to celebrate the show’s 25th Anniversary and support The Actors Fund. Viewers heard from each of the cast members as they recounted some of their favorite on-set memories, talked about the tremendous impact that their characters had on audiences, and even showed off their musical talents!

“Star Trek: Voyager” joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including current TV favorites “One Day At A Time,” “The Flash,” “Barry,” “Young Sheldon,” and “This Is Us;” along with reunions featuring the casts of “Melrose Place,” “White Collar,” “SMASH,” “Frasier,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “Difficult People,” “Taxi,” and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O’Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.