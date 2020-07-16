Here’s your chance to watch the Monaco Grand Prix with Danica Patrick on a yacht… and all you have to do to get in the draw is donate to charity.

What’s better than being in the French Riviera for the renowned Monaco Grand Prix? Watching the race with the most successful woman in the history of American racing, Danica Patrick. On a trackside yacht. With exclusive Paddock Club Access! Plus, Danica will hook you up with a tender ride from Nice to the Danica Rosé yacht placed trackside in Port Hercules. And as you cheer on your favorite drivers whipping around the tight corners of Monte Carlo and La Condamine, you and your friend will cheers each other with a glass of Danica Rosé. This is the most exclusive way to experience the Monaco Grand Prix. Flights and hotel included.

The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Proceeds will go to Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Their educational scholarships support private education tuition, homeschooling and tutoring for children in grades K–12, and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. To date, they’ve awarded over 20,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

