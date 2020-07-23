Baron Davis, NBA veteran and Founder of SLiC Studios, an innovative digital sports platform focusing on Sports, Lifestyle and Culture, announced today the launch of the “All Rise Dunk Challenge,” a global socially distanced dunk competition.

This livestreaming sports series aims to bring millions of people across the globe together to compete via social media to unite through the power of sports. Baron along with special guests will hand pick the best submissions and announce the top 32 dunkers during a livestream.

Basketball players around the world are encouraged to submit their best dunks via www.dunksociety.com. The remaining athletes will compete against each other in a weekly, bracket-style competition from their own local courts or driveway hoops, bringing spirit and fun back into our communities. Each week’s competition will be broadcast across SLiC platforms, including slicsports.com, and its respective social channels. The SLiC platform gives athletes and superstars a voice to communicate directly with their fans.

“I’m excited about this dunk contest, the ‘All Rise Dunk Challenge,’” said Davis. “The opportunity to give back and honor those who love the game and also their communities. SLiC always wants to innovate and appreciate those who contribute to our sports culture.”

The “All Rise Dunk Challenge” will be hosted and judged by Davis and his team of influencers, who will go live for the championship rounds narrowing down the final four participants. The winning dunker will receive $5,000 as well as a $5,000 donation to a social cause they represent.

The competition is brought to you in association with Raphael “Ra” Edwards, author and Co-Owner/Founder of the CapeTown Tigers.