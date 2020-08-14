Los Angeles, California; August 12, 2020 – We are all born free and equal in dignity and rights. To increase global awareness of the first two articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Human Rights Office teamed up with The Krim Group and renowned photographer Justin Wu to relaunch the “World is in Our Hands” initiative in support of OHCHR's #StandUp4HumanRights campaign.

Jazz Jennings supports equality through the World is in Our Hands.

Credit/Copyright: Justin Wu

The challenge kicked-off on International Youth Day, August 12th, 2020, with worldwide young influencers like Jazz Jennings, Pablo Alboran and Nia Sioux sharing an iconic photo taken by Justin Wu, paired with a personal message expressing their stance on the importance of standing up for human rights. They also issued a call to action, encouraging their audience to share their own messages. The “World Is in Our Hands” message will be amplified through a partnership with Variety.

Nia Sioux supports equality through the World is in Our Hands.

Credit/Copyright: Justin Wu

Pablo Alboran supports equality through the World is in Our Hands.

Credit/Copyright: Justin Wu