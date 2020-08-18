Atlantic Records is proud to announce a very special all-star children’s music benefit compilation, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS.

The album arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, August 28th.

100% of the Atlantic Records net proceeds from AT HOME WITH THE KIDS will benefit Save the Children, an organization helping better the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS features 23 classic children’s songs, lullabies, and brand-new original family favorites, performed by an amazing lineup of top artists and rising stars. The album is heralded by today’s premiere of two exclusive tracks, “Giants” by Matt Maeson and “night night” by gnash, both of which are available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

“Giants” is joined by an equally moving lyric video. “I’m excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to write and record a song that not only hopefully speaks to someone out there when things are crazy and uncertain,” says Matt, “but also helps to raise money for an essential cause. I love my three nephews who performed on this song with me, so whether it’s education, health or protection for kids in need, Save the Children is a super important presence in communities around the world and I’m grateful to help.”

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS also includes genre-spanning new music from such diverse superstars as Sia, Shelley FKA DRAM, Anderson East, Chromeo, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, A/J From Saint Motel, and Portugal. The Man. Further family fun comes from artists including The Knocks, Charlotte Lawrence, IV JAY, Dave Cobb & Emma Jo Cobb, KYLE, Royal & the Serpent, Midland, Aaron Reitere, Ben Abraham, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Charlotte Cardin, and Winona Oak.