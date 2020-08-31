Nearly 10,000 National Institutes of Health (NIH) employees received a voicemail last week from Emmy Award–winning star of FX’s American Horror Story James Cromwell, who delivered a message on PETA’s behalf.

“An ‘American horror story’ is taking place in your agency right now,” he said in the message. “Your colleague Elisabeth Murray is receiving millions of dollars to torture and experiment on living monkeys.”

He goes on to explain that Murray carves out sections of their skulls, injects their brains with toxins to cause permanent brain damage, then locks them in cages and terrifies them with rubber snakes and spiders. She drills holes and screws posts into the monkeys’ skulls — and after years of torture, she kills and dissects them.

“Across the country, we’re losing loved ones to the pandemic—a vaccine and effective treatments are desperately needed—and this is how the NIH funnels its money?” asks Cromwell. “Murray’s so-called ‘research’ has gone unchecked for 30 years. How many monkeys have died for her hideous pseudo-science? How many human lives could be saved if we stopped funding this madness?”

Cromwell concludes by encouraging staffers to call NIH Director Francis Collins and demand that he shut Murray’s laboratory down. Cromwell joins Bill Maher and Anjelica Huston in speaking out against these experiments.