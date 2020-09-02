Atlantic Records is proud to announce the release of the all-star children’s music benefit compilation, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS.

100% of Atlantic Records’ net proceeds from AT HOME WITH THE KIDS will benefit Save the Children, an organization helping better the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm. AT HOME WITH THE KIDS is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS features 23 classic children’s songs, lullabies, and brand-new original family favorites, performed by an amazing lineup of top artists and rising stars.

The album has been heralded in recent weeks by a series of exclusive track premieres, including Matt Maeson’s moving “Giants,” gnash’s lullaby “night night,” Portugal. The Man's take on the Annie musical classic “Tomorrow,” “Star Design” by The Knocks, “Riding On My Bike” by Sia, and “I Ain’t No Zebra I’m A Bumblebee” by Anderson East. All tracks are joined by official companion videos, streaming now via YouTube. In addition, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS also features genre-spanning new music from such diverse superstars as Shelley FKA DRAM, Chromeo, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, and A/J of Saint Motel. Further family fun comes from artists including Charlotte Lawrence, IV JAY, Emma Jo Cobb, KYLE, Royal & the Serpent, Midland, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Abraham, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Charlotte Cardin, and Winona Oak.

The announcement of AT HOME WITH THE KIDS was met by critical acclaim from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, and SPIN, with SPIN praising Sia’s “Riding On My Bike” as “some new music that’s great for the whole family…The sing-song piano-driven children’s tune effortlessly shows Sia’s affinity toward the carefree, fun and whimsical.”