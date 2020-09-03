Jane Fonda is starting a nationwide search for 10 book clubs to join this Fall to discuss her new book What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action.

Fonda hopes to share her passion for climate justice and provide book club members across the country with an inside look into what it took to build the Fire Drill Fridays movement.

Check out the launch video here.

Fonda is asking book clubs across the country to post their own short videos that explain why she should join their book club meeting and tag #JaneFondaBookClub. The chosen book clubs will have the opportunity to have Jane stop by their virtual book club meeting so participants can ask her questions in an intimate setting.

“This book has become my textbook, helping me to learn and navigate the complexities of the climate crisis, and in particular, what we can each do, individually and collectively, to address the greatest existential crisis of our time. Every chapter focuses on one aspect of the climate crisis: Health, Forests, Oceans, Women, Jobs, Plastic, Immigration, the Green New Deal — and every chapter has a section at the end about what you can do,” said Fonda. “It’s very practical, very action-oriented, and I hope it gives readers the same sense of possibility and their own power that I felt while researching and writing it.”

Written during the inception and launch of Fire Drill Fridays last fall in Washington, D.C., the book is a call to action from Jane Fonda that urges readers to wake up to the looming disaster of climate change. Throughout the book Fonda weaves her personal journey as an activist alongside conversations with leading climate scientists, and discussions of specific issues, such as water, migration, and human rights, to emphasize what is at stake. She also provides concrete solutions and things everyday people can do to combat the climate crisis in their communities. What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action details the birth of Fire Drill Fridays, features interviews with the speakers and activists that joined her rallies in Washington D.C., and outlines how readers can take action for the climate. The author’s net proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace USA.

Book clubs that want Jane to join should post their video submission on social media and tag #JaneFondaBookClub. For more information visit janefonda.com/mybook.