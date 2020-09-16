DKMS will host a virtual gala this week. The evening will help give blood cancer patients a second chance at life.

Guests can look forward to a special performance by singer-songwriter LP, the heartwarming meeting of a patient and their donor, and appearances by Jaime King and more. DKMS founder Peter Harf will give opening remarks. The evening will honor Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread, and Aditi Chaudhary.

Founded nearly 30 years ago in Germany, DKMS is an international charity dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders. DKMS is committed to providing hope and second chances at life to blood cancer patients by raising awareness, registering more donors, improving therapies through research, and providing access to transplantation. Today, DKMS is the global leader in providing blood stem cell transplants to patients. With 10 million potential donors registered, they have successfully facilitated more than 87,000 transplants for patients in more than 57 countries. However, with thousands of patients still waiting for their lifesaving matches, their work is not done. 100% of the proceeds from the annual US Gala fund the DKMS mission to grant every blood cancer patient with a second chance at life.

Olivier & Valérie Goudet are the Event Chairs. DKMS founder Peter Harf, Robert Gamgort, and Charlotte & Alejandro Santo Domingo serve as Honorary Chairs. Katharina Harf is the Global Vice Chairwoman of the DKMS Foundation Board.

WHEN: Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Program: 8:00 PM ET

