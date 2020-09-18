Westbrook Media and Snap Inc. today announced a new Snap Original series, “The Solution Committee,” in which Jaden Smith seeks out the help of young activists and celebrity friends to explore and understand what we can do to create change around the most important racial and social justice issues of our time.

Themes will range from police criminal justice reform, to voting access, gender justice, housing, economic justice, climate change and education reform.

The unscripted series made exclusively for Snapchat premieres September 21st, ahead of National Voter Registration Day on September 22nd and prior to the upcoming November 3rd, 2020 election in an effort to activate young audiences and empower them to bring about lasting, impactful change both on that day and beyond. All episodes will include swipe-ups at the end to register to vote. New episodes from the eight-episode series air Monday, Wednesday and Friday only on Snapchat’s Discover page.

Watch the trailer and subscribe here

“The Solution Committee” offers viewers a real, human look at the urgent injustices facing our society and the young activists fighting to dismantle a political system that for centuries has perpetuated systemic racism. Smith will work with some of the best up-and-coming young minds focused on addressing racial and social justice issues, and team up with celebrity friends including Hailey Bieber, Common, Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and more to help further their mission and explore real solutions to some of the most daunting and longstanding collective problems surrounding race, racism and inequality in America.

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote,” said Jaden Smith.

The first two episodes will focus on “How to Vote” and “The Power of Your Vote” and will feature Jaden Smith, celebrity guests Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi, and activists Gabe Fleisher (21 year old founder of the non-partisan organization Wake Up To Politics) and Winter BreeAnne (20 year old national student leader for Women’s March Youth Empower who helped launch the #PowerToThePolls campaign).

Each episode will focus on one issue and highlight a young activist already working to help their community solve that problem. By providing access to change makers, resources and inspiration, the episodes serve as a toolkit for both guests and viewers to mobilize, culminating with calls to action such as registering to vote and finding other ways to get involved both locally and nationally in the fight for equality.

“On top of being a world class entertainer, Jaden has dedicated so much of his life to finding innovative ways to shine a light on injustice,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media. “Beyond encouraging young people to vote, Jaden and his friends show why we should all care about these systemic issues and what we can do to fix them. After working with the fantastic team at Snap on Will From Home, we know this series can attract real attention which will hopefully lead to some necessary change.”

“Snap is committed to bringing our community shows that connect them to the issues they care about most,” said Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content. “We’re inspired by the work of Jaden and these young activists to spark real conversation and action that can create change, and we are thrilled to partner again with Westbrook Media to bring this powerful series to Snapchat.”

The series is the second between Westbrook Media and Snap coming on the heels of the wildly popular recent Snap Original Series, Will From Home that premiered earlier this spring and was watched by over 35 million Snapchatters.

Snap Originals have reached more than 75% of the US Gen Z population so far this year. In the U.S., Snapchat reaches 90% of all 13-24 year-olds – more than Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger combined – and 75% of all 13-34 year-olds, and more people in the U.S. than Twitter and TikTok combined. Of the 100 million users Snapchat reaches in the US, 80% are voting age, 18 or older.