Earlier this week, the 17-time chart-topping, multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line received the coveted Randy Owen “Angels Among Us” award during a livestream for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The livestream, themed “We Won’t Stop,” is an annual celebration of partners affiliated with the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radio program. The theme will also extend to social media and feature a variety of artists and influencers in the music industry.

Launched more than 30 years ago, Country Cares for St. Jude Kids unites more than 200 radio stations and dozens of country music artists annually to raise awareness and support for St. Jude kids with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The Angels Among Us award recognizes the duo’s generosity and passion for serving the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Its namesake, Alabama lead-singer and co-founder of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, Randy Owen, has been an example of compassion and support, who kick-started the beloved tradition of giving the award to others who have shown his spirit and exceptional dedication to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have supported St. Jude families for many years, including involving their families and fur babies in the This Shirt Saves Lives social media campaign since 2017. They have engaged in special moments with St. Jude patients like surprising St. Jude patient Ian on stage at the Nashville Symphony in 2018 when Kelley led a crowd of more than 1,500 fans in singing the “No More Chemo” song to him – in celebration of his last round of chemotherapy.

“There is truly no place like St. Jude,” shares Hubbard. “Whenever we visit, we are continually inspired by the kids’ strength and their amazing stories of bravery. Giving back is in our hearts and to be presented this award is an absolute honor.”

Kelley adds, “Music is healing and we love being able to help in any way we can to further the mission of St. Jude. And, for this award to be named after Randy Owen – who has always been one of our influences – that’s pretty incredible.”

Last year FGL added a surprise tour stop at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.” Due to their popularity, the event attracted a record crowd of patient families for an on-campus event.

“Tyler and Brian have always exemplified the true heart of the Angels Among Us Award by giving their time, love and voices to our mission, making such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of St. Jude,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Through a year that has been tough for everyone, they have still shown steadfast support to us. I’m honored to present them with this distinction as members of our St. Jude family.”

This recognition places FGL among the ranks of eight past recipients, including Alabama frontman Randy Owen. Recipients also include 2020 award-winner Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich, former ALSAC Chief Operating Officer David McKee (posthumously), St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board member Sharon Eaves (posthumously), and Darius Rucker.