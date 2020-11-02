Today, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced Multiplatinum Artist Rachel Platten, The Fray's Isaac Slade, and The Ransom Notes will all perform at GLOBAL’s one-night only virtual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Platten will perform her iconic “Fight Song” and “Better Place,” while Slade will perform “How to Save a Life” in tribute to COVID-19 survivors with Down syndrome. The Ransom Notes will share their wonderful Folk-Americana-Bluegrass music all the way from Nashville.

For the first time ever, GLOBAL is offering tickets at only $25 that will provide an extraordinary opportunity for people from across the U.S. and the world to attend this award-winning, inspirational, and star-studded event.

An impressive list of over thirty celebrities will be supporting GLOBAL’s annual fundraiser including Music Legend Quincy Jones, supermodel Beverly Johnson, model Madeline Stuart, award-winning actors and brothers Matt Dillon and Kevin Dillon, award-winning actors John C. McGinley, Zack Gottsagen, Jamie Brewer, and Megan Bomgaars; motivational speaker Tim Harris, Denver Broncos Von Miller, Brandon McManus, Justin Simmons, Phillip Lindsay, and Jake Butt, reality show host Jeff Probst, Golfer Brad Hennefer, Buffalo Bills’ Harrison Phillips, R&B power couple Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe, and musician Sujeet Desai, among others already announced. This year’s Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awards will honor two powerful women: Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and Spanish model Marián Ávila. Celebrities are showing up in full force to support GLOBAL and honor the accomplished awardees.

Celebrities will virtually escort 25 beautiful models from 8 states and 3 countries down the runway. Model and 2020 GLOBAL Ambassador Walt Snodgrass is excited and ready, “I can’t wait to share my moves. It is so fun to be in the GLOBAL fashion show. But GLOBAL is also important for my health, and the health of everyone with Down syndrome.”

Chairs Jill and Lou Rotella III could not agree more. “The Global Down Syndrome Foundation just published the first-ever evidence-based medical care guidelines for adults with Down syndrome. They are delivering for our community on so many levels and they need our help now more than ever. We hope others will step up and support GLOBAL during this difficult time.”

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show will also pay loving tribute to DeOndra Dixon, the inspiration behind GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, who tragically passed away this month.

“Quincy Jones himself introduced us to DeOndra as one of the most articulate, irrepressible, magnetic people he had ever met,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL’s President and CEO. “GLOBAL has lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart, DeOndra Dixon. Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others.”

To continue the work and fight for the Down syndrome community, GLOBAL created a Q&A on COVID-19/Down syndrome, provided over 140 families and 42 Down syndrome organizations with COVID-19 Emergency Relief Global Grants, and supported legislation that fights discrimination against those with disabilities during crisis triage care situations.

For more info on Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 6:30pm MST:

The event itself will be hosted on ClickBid, a virtual event platform with live stream, auction and donation options. A virtual access code will be sent to ticket holders and can be used on multiple devices.

To learn more, visit: www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org To buy tickets, click here.