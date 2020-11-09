Gilda’s Club New York City is celebrating their 25th Anniversary with a virtual Benefit Gala.

Gilda’s Club NYC was founded in memory of Gilda Radner, the talented comedienne and original cast member of Saturday Night Live, who passed away in 1989 from Ovarian Cancer. Their iconic red door opened in 1995 to provide a place where cancer patients and their families and friends can learn to live with cancer, whatever the outcome. At their annual gala, Gilda’s Club NYC recognizes outstanding individuals who have contributed to improving the quality of life of cancer patients.

Hosted by WABC-TV Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter; the evening will honor Chairman & CEO Bristol Myers Squibb, Giovanni Caforio, MD; and actress and Gilda’s Club NYC Ambassador, Emma Stone; with a performance by Tony Award-winning actor Ben Platt and appearances by Kenan Thompson, Laraine Newman, Chevy Chase and Susie Essman. Harry Santa-Olalla will lead a live auction. Additional appearances by Gala Co-Chairs Jami Rubin and William Slattery and Honorary Gala Chairs Joanna Bull, and Alan & Robin Zweibel and Gilda’s Club New York City CEO, Lily Safani.

Gilda’s Club NYC Mission: To support, educate, and empower cancer patients and their families. Gilda’s Club New York City provides a welcoming community of FREE social and emotional support for anyone living with cancer – adults, teens, children and their families who are living with a cancer diagnosis, post-treatment, or grieving the loss of a loved one due to cancer. Our innovative program is an essential complement to cancer care, providing support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities at our Clubhouse in the West Village and at our Hospital partners throughout NYC. Over 10,000 individuals are reached annually by our unique program. At Gilda’s Club NYC, we believe no one should face cancer alone.

WHEN: Thursday, November 12, 2020

7:15 PM ET Virtual Lobby Opens

7:30 PM ET (LIVE FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM!)