The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Saved By The Bell wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Credit/Copyright: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD

GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced recipients for 16 of this year’s 30 categories for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Kacey Musgraves received the Vanguard Award from Ben Platt, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Andrew Garfield at the star-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles ceremony for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce from Emmy Nominated HBO Series We’re Here, and featured a special performance from Jake Wesley Rogers.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, the second consecutive year that Hulu has shared the ceremony on its platform. The GLAAD Media Awards premiere on Hulu on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Nearly 200 LGBTQ special guests and allies walked the red carpet, many wearing GLAAD’s & pin in the colors of the transgender flag. Pins are available here.

During the Los Angeles ceremony, comic and writer Zeke Smith surprised actor Nico Santos (“Superstore,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) with a marriage proposal. Santos said I DO!

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider hosted her own version of the show on the GLAAD stage with Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka.

GLAAD presented awards in four categories onstage. Other categories were also announced. A full list is below:

Hacks received the award for Outstanding New TV Series [presented by Ronen Rubinstein & Rafael L. Silva]

Saved by the Bell received the award for Outstanding Comedy Series [presented by Harvey Guillén and Leo Sheng]

Eternals received the award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release [presented by Mira Sorvino]

RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here tied for Outstanding Reality Program [presented by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson]

During the ceremony, GLAAD also announced the winners of select GLAAD Media Awards categories off-stage and on social media. Remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD’s New York Ceremony on Friday, May 6.

The full list of announced winners thus far can be found below:

Outstanding New TV Series: Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Eternals (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Reality Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and We’re Here (HBO) TIE

Outstanding Documentary: Changing the Game (Hulu)

Outstanding TV Movie: Single All The Way (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: It’s A Sin (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Video Game: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games/Square Enix)

Outstanding Comic Book: Crush & Lobo (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Cheer Up! Love and Pompoms (Oni Press)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am (Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Republic Records)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Maricón Perdido (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Orgullo LGBTQ: 52 Años de Lucha y Evolución” (Telemundo 47)

Special Recognition: All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson [filmed reading + performance]

Special Recognition: “Alok Vaid-Menon” 4D with Demi Lovato (Cadence13/OBB Sound/SB Projects)

Special Recognition: CODED: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+)

Special Recognition: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider

Special Recognition: The Laverne Cox Show (Shondaland Audio/iHeartMedia)

Special Recognition: Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

Special Recognition: Outsports’ Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)