Walking with Anthony, the nation’s premiere Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) non-profit foundation known for their charitable celebrity-driven events, is excited to announce a 4-week long virtual #IWALKWITHANTHONY fundraiser kicking off on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A coalition of celebrity influential supporters have come together to create the #IWALKWITHANTHONY PSA, and to donate virtual experiences and memorabilia for a premium online auction from now through December 16. Supporters can go to WWW.CHARITYSTARS.COM/WWA for more information and to bid on items and celebrity experiences.

All proceeds raised through the campaign support individuals and families impacted by SCI and will go towards rehabilitation, caregiving, special equipment, and emergency funds. Supporters can also purchase the #IWALKWITHANTHONY t-shirt the celebrity influencers are wearing during the PSA.

Participating actors, musicians and athletes include: “The Logo” NBA Icon Jerry West, Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Musician/Philanthropist Ricky Martin, Former NFL Player Vernon Davis, NBA Hall of Famer/ VP Atlanta Hawks Dominique Wilkins, Pro Golfer Michelle Wie West, Pro Strength Coach Mike Barwis, Actor/Activist Nico Tortorella, Fashion Designer Betsey Johnson, Pop Superstar CNCO Richard Camacho, Celebrity Designer Nate Berkus, Actress Golden Brooks, Global Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington, Youtube Star Daniel El Travieso and more. With over 100M+ combined social reach, all participants will use their social media platforms to help raise awareness and funds for this important initiative for those affected by SCI.

“Proven therapies and solutions for those with spinal cord injuries are largely unavailable to the average person,” said NBA icon Jerry West, a longtime supporter of the Walking With Anthony charity. “I proudly joined the #IWALKWITHANTHONY campaign with my fellow athletes and friends to raise awareness for the cause which is close to my heart and encourage others to do the same”.

During the online auction/sweepstakes, supporters can bid on dozens of auction items including virtual meet and greets, VIP tickets for concerts and sporting events, personally signed memorabilia, and other usually unattainable experiences.

“Walking With Anthony believes that everyone with a spinal cord injury should have equal access to life-altering medical care,” said Micki Purcell, Founder of Walking With Anthony. “Our focus is on recovery through intensive rehab and there is an incredible high cost to getting just one person out of a wheelchair – we are talking hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

The influencers will be joined by Walking With Anthony “Heroes” – individuals and families who have been directly impacted by SCI, and whose quality of life has been tremendously improved as a result of support from the organization. Throughout the campaign, Walking With Anthony’s social media channels will also feature powerful testimonials and an inspiring narrative directly from those they serve.