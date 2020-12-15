During this season of giving, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital reached its fundraising goal during its annual St. Jude Promesa y Esperanza (Promise and Hope) event on December 3-4.

Fanny Lu revealed We Won't Stop t-shirt to monthly donors.

The live broadcast on Univision’s Uforia, the largest Hispanic audio network in the United States, raised over $4.1 million for St. Jude.

To raise awareness and support in the form of monthly pledges for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the fundraiser promoted the new “We Won’t Stop” t-shirt worn by Hispanic celebrities and artists and shared on their social media platforms. Special thanks to Univision’s on-air personalities who volunteered their time, including Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano of El Show de Omar y Argelia, Sylvia del Valle “La Bronca” of El Free-Guey, Raúl Molinar, Carla Medrano and Andrés Maldonado of El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo, Javier Romero, Danny Cruz and Vela of “El Desayuno,” Alberto Sardiñas of “El Show de Alberto Sardiñas,” Raúl Brindis of “El Show de Raúl Brindis,” Maria Esther Mendez and Pancho Mercado of “La Chula y La Bestia,” Santi y Laurita of “El Flow,” Jose Antonio and Roxana of “Tardes Calientes,” Brea Frank and Shino Aguakate from LaGozadera 96.3 NY, Moreso from KQ580 and Dr. Cesar Lozano.

Participating celebrities, television personalities, and artists included Ana Brenda Contreras and Melina Leon of “Tu Cara Me Suena,” Calibre 50, Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco, Celines Toribio, Chef Yisus of “Despierta America,” Cynthia Olavarria, Dayana Garroz, Diana Reyes, Ednita Nazario, Fanny Lu, Greidys Gil, Los Huracanes del Norte, Ingrid Contreras, James Tallahan, Johnny Lozada, Karla Monroig, Kike Barrios, La Energía Norteña, La Séptima Banda, Las Fénix, Luis Fonsi, Marger, Mau y Ricky, Pamela Silva of “Primer Impacto,” Quique Usales, Rafael Araneda, Raquel Sofía, and Roberto Hernandez, among others.

“The unwavering commitment of our St. Jude Promesa y Esperanza partners resonates in Hispanic communities nationwide and speaks to the deep impact shown when everyone unites around a common purpose to save children here and around the world,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This year has been unique in so many ways, but we are thankful for the steadfast support from generous Univision listeners and viewers from across the country who help make the lifesaving treatment and research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital possible.”

The event aired live across many of Univision’s popular Uforia radio stations in top markets including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Puerto Rico and more.

“Uforia is proud to provide the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with this annual platform as part of our continued commitment to informing, empowering and entertaining the Hispanic community across the United States,” said Jesus Lara, President of Radio, Univision.

Since its inception, this event has raised nearly $80 million. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To become an Angel de Esperanza by donating $19 a month or for more information, visit stjude.org/camiseta or call (800) 998-8432.