GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be announced in a livestream on GLAAD’s TikTok page on Thursday, January 28 at 12pm ET.

This marks the first time TikTok has ever live-streamed a nominations announcement for an awards show.

During the livestream, actress Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell, Big Mouth), actor and performer D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce (We’re Here), and actor Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House) will help to reveal the nominees for several of the GLAAD Media Awards categories, with the full list to be revealed after the livestream concludes. The livestream will also feature highlights from previous GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, as well as clips from celebrity interviews.

GLAAD is also working with TikTok on a special recognition titled “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year.” TikTok will highlight those who have accelerated acceptance and taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. Several TikTok advocates will be nominated and fans will then be able to vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced the night of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony later this year.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.