Boys & Girls Aid has announced that its 5th Annual Fostering Futures fundraising event to support foster care children will take place virtually on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 6:00pm PT.

Presented by The Standard, this year’s event will be broadcast live on Boys & Girls Aid’s YouTube channel and will feature a special appearance from Emmy & Tony Award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, and a performance by Lindsay Heather Pearce (current star of Broadway’s “Wicked”).

“The most powerful support system in the world is family,” said Dr. Suzan Huntington, CEO of Boys & Girls Aid. “We’re committed to ensuring every child grows up with a family of their own, and we’re delighted to welcome Kristin Chenoweth and Lindsay Heather Pearce into our extended family as they share their personal stories of adoption and chosen family.”

The 8,000 children living in Oregon’s foster care system need assistance more than ever. Funds raised through the event will enable Boys & Girls Aid to help care for children living in foster care and ensure every child has a safe place to call home.

In 1885, Boys & Girls Aid was founded in response to a crisis. Children were being abandoned on the streets of Portland with nowhere to go. The agency created a home for these children to go to and connections in the community to find families for them. Over the last 135 years, Boys & Girls Aid has found families for more than 100,000 children.

For more information on Boys & Girls Aid and Fostering Futures, please visit www.boysandgirlsaid.org/waystogive.