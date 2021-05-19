Chopra Global, the leading whole health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, today announced the launch of a new, free 21-Day Meditation Experience titled, Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness, from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, activist & entrepreneur Alicia Keys and Dr. Chopra.

The special audio experience serves as a reawakening of feminine power, bringing focus to the energies of the Divine Feminine to restore wholeness and create more joyful and fulfilling lives. Registration is now open at www.choprameditation.com, and participants can now access the experience by downloading The Chopra App on iOS and Android.

Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness helps listeners find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit. By exploring the relationship we all have, regardless of gender, to the cooling, lunar, and receptive feminine qualities of life, balanced by the solar, warming, and active energies of the masculine, we restore wholeness to our systems both personally and collectively.

The 21-Day program takes participants on a journey to discover the power of living in communion with the Divine Feminine while exploring love, compassion, empathy, and inner peace. Each 20-minute daily meditation opens with guided wisdom and storytelling from Keys, followed by a lesson and a meditation session from Dr. Chopra.

“I believe the Divine Feminine is an extremely powerful force within all of us,” says Keys. “It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are. There’s a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it. To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create. It’s been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra. He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment. That’s one of the reasons we and the team at Chopra Global put together a 21-day exploration of the Divine Feminine. As we climb out of the pandemic, we can use self-care and self-love to balance out the loss and brokenness around us. I hope this experience will help us be our best, brightest selves, live healthier and more joyful lives, and find a piece of peace in a broken world.”

For more than two decades, Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness, empowering personal transformation for millions of people worldwide to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life’s practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, Chopra Global’s commitment to democratize and advance well-being for all has cultivated one of the world’s largest mindfulness communities with signature programs that have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on mental, physical, and spiritual health.

“The Divine Feminine is often overlooked or silenced by structures that promote an imbalance of masculine energy,” says Dr. Deepak Chopra. “Love, compassion, and receptivity exist at the source of the Divine Feminine and when we allow these energies to emerge in our lives, we create space for nurturing and healing both personally and collectively. I am forever grateful to Alicia for this partnership, she is an incarnation of the Divine Feminine and her words will help bring people together and provide peace and solace that the world needs.”

The 21-Day Meditation Experience franchise first launched in 2013 with Dr. Chopra and Oprah Winfrey and has since become a global phenomenon, with millions of participants and meditation groups around the world. The catalogue currently features 19 different programs, including Renew Yourself: Body, Mind & Spirit, a bilingual program launched in 2020 with international music superstar and Latin Grammy Award winning artist J Balvin.

In celebration of this new program, Keys Soulcare, a lifestyle beauty brand born from Keys’ personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, will offer a special self-care package that will help develop a daily meditation ritual. The new ritual includes offerings to integrate into, and enhance the 21-Day Meditation Experience including the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Reviving Aura Mist and Comforting Balm, and is currently available at KeysSoulCare.com. Keys Soulcare will also enlist Lightworkers to participate in the program and share their experience through a series of first-person content across the Chopra and Keys Soulcare social channels.

Chopra Global has partnered with YourMomCares, a non-profit dedicated to children’s mental wellness, founded by celebrity and influencer moms including CEO Sharon Feldstein (mom of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys’ mom) and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine’s mom) to distribute the free program to moms and mental health partners in their network. YourMomCares creates and funds the most innovative and groundbreaking programs and solutions in kids’ mental health and is changing the dialogue from mental illness to wellness.

The meditations are easily accessible from a tablet, computer, or Chopra Global’s Apps available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. To join the social media conversation, use #21daymeditation and interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.