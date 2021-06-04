Today, Mananalu and Earth Angel, a sustainable production service provider, announced a partnership that advances the mission of both organizations to protect our planet. Mananalu will provide its aluminum-packaged water to Earth Angel’s film and television production sets, effective immediately.

Jason Momoa, actor and Mananalu Founder.

“Seeing the entertainment industry take meaningful steps toward sustainability is a passion of mine and one of the reasons I founded Mananalu,” says actor and Mananalu Founder Jason Momoa. “There is a lot of work to be done, but this partnership with Earth Angel is a big step in the right direction.”

While communal water stations were once a staple of Earth Angel’s on-set programs, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a desire for more single-use options to mitigate the spread of the disease. Plastic water bottles were not an option, as they are counter to Earth Angel’s work to reduce the entertainment industry’s impact on the environment. To date, Earth Angel has avoided using over 2.5 million single-use plastic water bottles on their sets.

Mananalu’s water offers the perfect solution—single-use cans of water, packaged in aluminum, a material that is infinitely recyclable. “We strive for sustainability in everything we do at Mananalu. It’s the reason we exist,” says Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert. “In this way, we are very proud to partner with the exceptional Earth Angel team in the sharing of these values and supporting sustainability around the world.”

Mananalu is also able to meet the volume and demands of a production set, with Earth Angel’s client roster including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Emmy-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Lin Manuel Miranda’s upcoming In the Heights. Momoa’s involvement in the industry is another added bonus.

“What Jason is doing in terms of leveraging his status in the industry to invest in sustainable solutions and companies is exactly what we advocate for,” says Earth Angel Founder & CEO Emellie O’Brien. “We want to make sure our clients have access to sustainable products and options. With Mananalu, they get to avoid single-use plastics and support a mission-based company, while still remaining COVID-compliant.”