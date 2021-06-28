The Trueheart social impact search engine, which launched globally last week and was created by the married dynamic duo Amy and Scott Malin, is poised to disrupt philanthropy. Users will change the world with every search.

Brian Austin Green - #Search4Smiles campaign to benefit Smile Train

With the Trueheart social impact search engine, you get the same great search experience as other search engines, but the major difference is Trueheart donates 80% of their net profits to six best in class charities who save lives (Smile Train), end global hunger (Action Against Hunger), protect the planet (Global Green), promote animal welfare (4 Paws For Ability), fight for equality (PFLAG National), and support our youth (Variety Boys & Girls Club).

Searching the web with Trueheart is a quick, easy and FREE way to power donations that will create measurable impact. You can start searching today at trueheart.com.

Co-Founders Amy & Scott Malin, the team behind the cause agency of the same name, created the Trueheart social impact search engine as a meaningful way to give back and democratize giving. Thanks to Trueheart’s cornerstone value of the Transparency of Giving, users will see where every dollar goes to make Fund A Dream projects a reality. With every worthwhile project the Trueheart community funds, they will show you the results with inspiring videos and beautiful photos, so you can see the impact everyone made by coming together to do good.

To celebrate the launch of Trueheart, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are teaming up to co-host the #Search4Smiles campaign. Green, who has been a household name since his days on “Beverly Hills 90210” and more recently as a panelist on the hit FOX show “The Masked Dancer”, has always made philanthropy a priority in his life. Burgess, who first danced her way into the hearts of America as a professional dancer on ABC’s ballroom competition “Dancing With The Stars”, uses her platform to give back. This feel-good campaign will help the global non-profit Smile Train, continue to provide free cleft care to children in need around the world. Every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft, and if left untreated can result in a range of potentially life-threatening conditions including difficulty eating, breathing, hearing and speaking. For the last 21 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care, transforming the lives of more than 1.5 million children globally

“After bringing celebrities and purpose-driven brands together in support of great causes for the last two decades, I noticed there’s often been this stigma, that if you don’t have millions of dollars to give, then you can’t participate in philanthropy. I’ve always believed that real change happens when people are empowered to help transform their local communities. There are billions of people in the world who care deeply about making a difference, but don’t have the financial means to donate to charity, and they’ve been largely excluded from philanthropy. Scott and I wanted to create a way to help democratize philanthropy and make it more inclusive. So, we created a platform that allows people all over the world to make a difference without having to donate any money. Anyone with access to a mobile phone, tablet or computer can join our movement. We’re excited for people of all ages to use the power of tech for good.”

-Amy Malin, Co-Founder at Trueheart

“We’re so grateful to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess for co-hosting our inaugural #Search4Smiles campaign in support of Smile Train’s noble mission. They are incredibly talented and wonderfully generous human beings. We’re humbled to come together to shine a spotlight on Smile Train’s life-saving work in over 70 countries. Amy and I are proud to offer Smile Train families the opportunity to pay forward their blessings and help give back to this amazing organization which means so much to them.”

-Scott Malin, Co-Founder at Trueheart

“Sharna and I are honored to co-host the #Search4Smiles campaign and help raise funds and awareness for Smile Train. Amy and Scott at Trueheart have always been at the forefront of coming up with creative ways of bringing people together for good causes. Their new search engine is a great way to encourage people to give back.”

-Brian Austin Green

“Brian and I are passionate about helping to create change in the world and inspiring others to do the same. Smile Train has been transforming kids’ lives all over the world with their cleft surgeries for a long time and we hope to help them continue their incredible work. We are grateful and humbled to be asked to use our voices for this meaningful campaign and are excited to encourage our fans to be a part of it. I love what Amy and Scott have created with their Trueheart social impact search engine and believe it will really help make a difference.”

-Sharna Burgess

“We’re excited about our partnership with the Trueheart social impact search engine and honored to be one of their inaugural beneficiaries. It is an innovative way for us to empower our existing donors, corporate partners, Smile Train families and new audiences to learn more about and support our mission. We’re grateful to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess for being Smile Train ambassadors and champions of our important work.”

-Melanie Buhrmaster, Vice President of Development at Smile Train