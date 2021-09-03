Through his charity, The White Feather Foundation, internationally acclaimed artist/humanitarian Julian Lennon is unveiling a new autumn line of eco-friendly apparel and home accessories.

Available starting today, the limited-edition capsule collection will feature sustainable clothing made from organic cotton and recycled fabrics that feature motifs which represent The White Feather Foundation and their mission to Conserve Life. Also included are reusable tote bags to encourage the elimination of single-use plastic bags and mugs to discourage the use of disposable cups.

The items are available to ship worldwide and 100% of the proceeds are donated to the charity to support environmental and humanitarian projects.

In addition to the new shop merchandise, Lennon is hosting The Cynthia Lennon Birthday Auction from Sept. 2 – 10 in honour of his late mother. Items up for bid include a 100% silk dress and shawl from Cynthia’s personal wardrobe and a wooden necklace she often wore. The necklace will be accompanied by a family photo of Cynthia wearing it years ago. All items come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Julian.

Past auctions featuring clothing and jewellry from Cynthia’s collection have raised over $15,000 for The Cynthia Lennon Scholarship for Girls, which helps young women gain access to educational opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable to them. Fans of the Lennon family are encouraged to bid on these rare, highly collectible items to benefit the cause.