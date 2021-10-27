The 20th Annual ADAPT Community Network Golf Tournament was held at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, New York on Monday, October 18th.

Laura Hickman, Valentino Galella, Jeffrey Weiss, Michael Berger, Jill Flint, Edward R. Matthews and Alan Zack

Credit/Copyright: Andrei Jackamets

The event was sold-out and attended by over 150 people. The annual tournament supports ADAPT Community Network, with all proceeds from the event helping to fund the delivery of life-affirming programs and services to children and adults with disabilities and their families. The event raised $265,000.

Television and film star Jill Flint, hosted this year’s golf outing for the fourth time. Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, gave welcome remarks.

“We thank everyone who supported this year’s golf tournament,” says Ed Matthews. “We were delighted to honor ADAPT’s dedicated staff and essential workers, whose tireless work in significant ways this past year, has made it possible to continue to provide our over 100 comprehensive programs and services to thousands of children, families, and adults supported by ADAPT while keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank Jill Flint for being such a dedicated longtime supporter to ADAPT, and we also thank this year’s ADAPT Golf Committee.”

The 2021 ADAPT Golf Tournament Committee was: Michael Berger, Valentino Galella, Edward R. Matthews, Jeffrey Weiss, and Alan Zack.

Following the day of golf, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were served on the patio of the Brae Burn Country Club. Ed Matthews and Jill Flint presented the ADAPT Golf Tournament awards.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, they build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Their schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. They are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT’s 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.