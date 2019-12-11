The 9th Annual Santa Project Party Casino Night benefiting ADAPT Community Network's preschool education programs throughout New York City was held on Tuesday, December 3rd, in New York City.

Jill Flint with Celebrity Ambassadors Mike Woods, Teresa Priolo, Ines Rosales, Tamsen Fadal, Mr. G, Kori Chambers, and Camilla Barungi

Credit/Copyright: Jemal Countess/Getty

ADAPT Community Network is the largest provider of preschool education for children with disabilities in New York. The annual event, which attracts VIP guests from fashion, film, and television, raised over $104,000.

Jill Flint hosted the event. Best known for her starring roles as Dr. Jordan Alexander on NBC’s medical drama, The Night Shift, and as Jill Casey on four seasons of USA’s hit show, Royal Pains, she has also had notable recurring arcs in Amblin Entertainment’s Bull for CBS, Robert and Michelle King’s The Good Wife for CBS, and, more recently, Imagine Television’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu.

VIPs in attendance included Edward R. Matthews, CEO, ADAPT Community Network. Celebrity Ambassadors for the event were: Camilla Barungi, Co-founder, Alliance 4 Development, and model of Project Runway fame, past Co-host and Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Kori Chambers, Anchor, PIX 11 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.; Tamsen Fadal, twelve time Emmy-winning Anchor, PIX 11 News at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., host of Broadway Profiles, past Co-host of the Santa Project Party, and Honorary Vice-Chair of the board of ADAPT Community Network; Mr. G, five time Emmy-winning PIX 11 News weatherman; Javier Gomez, artist & designer, founder of JG HOME, People Magazine’s Sexiest Artist Alive, Maison&Objet Ambassador, and longtime Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Steve Lacy, Anchor, Fox 5 news at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party, and past Captain for Team ADAPT for Race for Hope and Possibility; Teresa Priolo, Emmy-winning Fox 5 News reporter and anchor, past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party, and past ADAPT Golf Tournament host; Ines Rosales, Traffic Reporter, Good Day New York, and past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Mike Woods, Meteorologist for Good Day New York, People Magazine’s Sexiest Anchor Alive, and past Santa Project Co-host.

The 2019 Santa Project Casino Night Committee members were: Kate Cleary, Christie Foster, Patrick Hazlewood, Rachel Hendrickson, Dianna Jane, Louisa Laverde, Patrick Matthews, Shannon McPhee, Priya Mohabir, Maria Patruno, and Mike Silvestro.

ADAPTS’s programs are supported by generous annual sponsors including Pilot RB, Alliance Brokerage, Colliers International, Bella Bus, Home Clean Home, PC Connection, Precision Pharmacy, Putney Twombly, Signature Construction, TGI, Weeks Lerman, The Weiss Group, Brothers Contracting, Execu|Search, GNET Construction, MediSked, Stop Pest of NYC, United Health Care/ Oxford ,WPIX, and event sponsors The Abelson Company, Horizon Healthcare Staffing, Multilingual Therapy Associates, CCS Fundraising, and Alan Zack.