Celebrities from TV, fashion, comedy and sport have joined forces to support Save the Children's 10th annual Christmas jumper day on Friday 10th December.

Now in its tenth year, Christmas Jumper Day has raised over £27 million for Save the Children since its launch in 2012.

In a bid to help give children a more magical Christmas, this year a whole host of celebrities have donned vintage festive jumpers in support of Christmas Jumper Day, including Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott, Emma Bunton, Kate Garraway, Wes Nelson, Seema Jaswal, Dr Ranj Singh, Andi Oliver, Adil Ray, Suzi Ruffell, Alex Brooker, Nina Wadia, Georgia Toffolo, Nicola Adams, Joel Dommett, Lee Ridley and Adam Pearson.

For its tenth anniversary, Save the Children is encouraging the nation to dig out vintage jumpers, upcycle or shop second hand, to make this the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet. After another year spent mostly in leisurewear, more is more this December 10th. The bolder and brighter, the better. This year winter woolies adorned with baubles, bells, tinsel and fairy lights are encouraged as the nation prepares for the annual fundraiser.

Children who don’t have the basics – like food, school and medicine – find the magic of the festive period much harder to see. Save the Children is asking the nation to get involved and help these children get the food, healthcare and education they need to see the wonder in the world and to believe in a future where anything is possible. To take part, all people have to do is upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater, throw it on and donate £2 (or £1 for kids) to Save the Children!

Speaking of her support for the campaign, Kate Garraway said:

“I think Christmas is the most magical time, some of my happiest memories are all about Christmas. I love that feeling of the house smelling of turkey, everybody coming together and seeing family and friends you haven’t seen for a while, it’s just so special. Being a mum, it’s all about seeing the magic in our children’s eyes and knowing what it means to them.

“I think it’s also such an important time to think about others who perhaps haven’t got that magic in their life, which is why this year I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day. I love Christmas jumpers, I bring them out really early each year. They’re just so much fun and they epitomise the whole Christmas season for me.”

Holly Willoughby said:

“I’m really excited to be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day again this year and I hope everyone joins in and gets behind this wonderful cause. It’s now more important than ever that we support charities like Save The Children so they can continue their vital work with children in the UK and across the world.”

Dr Ranj Singh:

“I’m a vocal advocate of the rights and needs of children and this campaign is a great way to raise vitally needed funds to make sure all children have the happiest and healthiest start to life.

“Christmas for me growing up has always been about seeing family and spending time together decorating the house and putting up the tree and I can’t wait for that to continue this year.”

The charity has also created festive crafting kits to help people upcycle their jumpers at home. The kits are £3 and available in Save the Children charity shops and online from www.savethechildren.org.uk. 100% of profits from every purchase will go towards helping children get the food, healthcare and education they need to see the wonder in the world.

To celebrate Christmas Jumper Day, Save the Children have printed a limited edition edit of See the Magic vintage jumpers. To make sure people can have a sustainable Christmas Jumper Day each slogan has been printed on one-off vintage sweaters. The jumpers are £18 each and are available in a variety of colours from www.savethechildren.org.uk and select Mary’s Living and Giving stores. 100% of profits from every purchase will go towards helping change the lives of children across the world.

This year, people can fundraise in whatever way works best– whether that’s a bake sale in the playground, office jumper challenge, a Christmas party or a virtual quiz. Whether at home, at school, or on top of Mount Everest, there’s no excuse not to get involved.

People can sign up at www.christmasjumperday.org and they will receive a free fundraising pack, full of handy tips on planning a great day.

Taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day will help support some of the world’s most vulnerable children in the UK and around the world.