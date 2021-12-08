The Center for Great Apes, a private, non-profit sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees, has launched their 2021 Silent Auction, an annual fundraising event.

Dr. Jane Goodall, who is an Honorary Board Director for the Center for Great Apes, has offered a phenomenal auction item: a fifteen minute chat with her over Zoom. Bidding for this auction item starts at $5000. The auction is open until 5pm EST on December 10, 2021. To bid on all the auction items, click here.

“Jane Goodall has always been such a great friend to the Center for Great Apes,” stated Patti Ragan, founder of the Center for Great Apes, “The silent auction is one of the important ways that we raise funds to provide lifetime care for the orangutans and chimpanzees. We are so grateful to all the individuals and organizations for their donations. It is truly a great honor to have Jane Goodall’s auction item as part of our 2021 Silent Auction. We are looking forward to a successful fundraising event!”

Dr. Jane Goodall, a primatologist and anthropologist, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace. The Jane Goodall Institute works to protect chimpanzees and inspire others to help conserve the natural world. Dr. Goodall has visited the Center for Great Apes and has been a continued source of inspiration for both Ragan and her team.

Silent auction items in addition to the Zoom Chat with Jane Goodall include Florida vacations including stays at Clearwater Beach Marriott, Hotel ELEO, and The Shores Resort & Spa; artworks including pieces by the Center’s orangutans and chimpanzees; virtual visits with caregivers and the apes at the sanctuary; and more. To learn more about the Center for Great Apes, visit CenterforGreatApes.org.