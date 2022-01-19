The ADAPT Community Network Board of Directors announced today the 2022 presenters for the ADAPT Leadership Awards, which will take place on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Gala will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the non-profit organization, formerly called United Cerebral Palsy of New York City (UCP of NYC). The awards honor the accomplishments of extraordinary individuals who have made an impact on people with disabilities and have inspired others through their professional and charitable endeavors. The gala benefits the important ongoing programs and services of ADAPT Community Network.

The 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards Presenters are:

· Willie Geist – Host of NBC News’ Sunday Today with Willie Geist, and Co-Host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, will present the ADAPT Leadership Award to Ali Stroker, Tony Award winning actress.

· David Muir – Anchor and Managing Editor of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Co-Anchor of ABC’s 20/20, will present the ADAPT Leadership Award to Amy Robach, Co-Anchor of ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know and 20/20, and Andrew Shue, actor, entrepreneur, and Co-Founder of CafeMedia.

· Deborah Roberts – ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and World News Tonight with David Muir, will present the ADAPT Leadership to LaChanze, Tony, SAG, and Emmy-winning actress.

· Judy Woodruff – Anchor and Managing Editor of the PBS NewsHour, will present the Hausman Humanitarian Award to Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. Woodruff will also host the gala.

Past ADAPT Leadership Award honorees Al Roker, Emmy-winning Weather and Feature Anchor, NBC TODAY and Co-Host of 3rd Hour, TODAY, and Deborah Roberts, Emmy-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent reporting for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and World News Tonight with David Muir, will return as Honorary Gala Chairs. Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy winning PIX11 News Anchor & Host, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Abigail Hawk, star of Blue Bloods; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Mike Woods, Emmy- winning meteorologist, FOX 5 Good Day New York.

For more information about the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org/joinus/events.