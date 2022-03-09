Hudson River Park Friends raised $365,000 at their sixth annual Playground Committee Luncheon on Friday, March 4.

David Burtka speaks onstage as Hudson River Park Friends hosts the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon

Hosted by co-host of NBC’s TODAY Show, Sheinelle Jones, the afternoon honored Playground Committee Founding President Catherine Juracich and actor, chef and author David Burtka.

The Luncheon featured music by DJ Mad Marj, a performance by Alyce Chan of Momcom NYC; and a live auction led by Harry Santa-Olalla. Guests included: Dylan Dryer, Mary Giuliani, Sara Haines, Jane Sarkin, Bobbie Thomas, Donna Corbat, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and others.

Hudson River Park is a 550-acre recreational oasis running from Chambers Street to W59th Street bringing much needed, green open space to millions of New Yorkers. Hudson River Park is NOT a city park and relies on private funding to keep the Park green, clean, safe and beautiful.

The Hudson River Park Playground Committee honors accomplished parents and leaders in their communities who are actively engaged and supportive of Hudson River Park and its initiatives. The Playground Committee works to gather support from the local community and raise funds for education, play areas, sports fields, children’s programs and more.

Since the Playground Committee’s inception their advocacy efforts have made a profound impact and the Committee has raised over $2.5 million since 2014 to benefit Hudson River Park. In addition, the Committee has helped bring two innovative play areas in HRPK to life – completing the renovation and redesign of the Chelsea Waterside Play Area and funding the new Pier 26 Science Play Area, which will be begin construction this year – totaling $6 million in capital funding. The Pier 26 Science Play Area, which will be the fifth play area in Hudson River Park, joins the Pier 84, Chelsea Waterside, Pier 51 and Pier 25 play areas for children and families.