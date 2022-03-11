The Human Rights Campaign will honor six-time Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile with the Visibility Award at its 2022 Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday night, which will be presented by Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle.

The evening will feature performances by Shea Diamond & VINCINT and comedian Dana Goldberg. Brian Michael Smith will be a guest speaker. Additional guests will include: Emily Coutts, Lexy Altman, Jake Coyle and others.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization. The Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award recognizes LGBTQ+ individuals who are living open and honest lives at home, at work and in their greater community. These attributes align with HRC’s mission of creating a country that inspires and engages all Americans to work toward ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens and realizing a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022

WHERE: JW Marriott L.A. Live

900 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015