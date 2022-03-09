Dress for Success Worldwide, the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, announced today that award-winning actor Scarlett Johansson will become a global ambassador for the organization.

Johansson and her newly launched skincare brand, The Outset, will add their voices and support to Dress for Success Worldwide in its mission to help women achieve economic independence.

As a long-term advocate for women’s empowerment, Johansson will help raise awareness for the critical role Dress for Success plays in helping women advance professionally, thrive personally, care for their families and help rebuild communities. She will participate in select Dress for Success campaigns, events and promotions. The Outset team will also donate their time and expertise to engage with Dress for Success clients on a volunteer basis.

“I believe when we support one another’s journey toward discovering self-confidence, the world is a better place,” Johansson said. “I am so honored to partner with Dress for Success; they make it possible for women to achieve their dreams by putting their best foot forward.”

In addition to acting as global ambassador for Dress for Success, Johansson is being recognized for her work to support women and advocate for gender equality as part of the organization’s annual Your Hour, Her Power® campaign. In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Your Hour, Her Power recognizes inspiring women leaders and asks people to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women achieve economic independence.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Scarlett as a global ambassador to bring awareness to our mission at such a crucial time for women,” Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide, said. “Scarlett’s support of women’s empowerment, combined with her personal passion for helping us demonstrate our impact as the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, is, quite literally, a game changer for our organization.”

Women are exiting the workforce at an alarming rate, which has resulted in a loss of $800 billion in global revenue. For the past 25 years, Dress for Success has been leading efforts on a global scale to help women achieve economic security and transform their lives. This new partnership with Johansson will help Dress for Success reach even more women and advance its mission and raise awareness for its cause.

Since launching in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to 144 locations across 23 different countries and has helped more than 1.2 million women work toward independence. Dress for Success has moved beyond the suit and offers a variety of services and access to opportunities to clients. More than 60% of clients identify as women of color, and 56% are mothers.

“We want the world to know, especially in our 25th anniversary year, the myriad of ways we help women get back on their feet, with services and programs that expand well beyond providing professional attire,” Meyer-Shipp said. “We are not just a nonprofit; we are an agent of change.”