Here’s your chance to meet Scarlett Johansson at the Black Widow premiere and after-party.

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this amazing experience, and all you have to do to enter is donate to charity. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win.

Scarlett Johansson just recruited you to be her VIP at the world premiere of Black Widow! Here’s your mission: You and a friend will be flown out to LA to see Natasha Romanoff’s epic return to the big screen in the Avenger’s highly anticipated standalone movie. After you’ve watched your favorite red-headed trained killer do her thing (kick butt), you’ll do your thing (eat/drink/dance/mingle) at the exclusive after-party. The best part? Taking celebratory vodka shots with Scarlett. Unless you’re under 21 or don’t drink, in which case Scarlett will make the ultimate sacrifice… and take yours for you. Flights and hotel included!

Proceeds will be donated to Solar Responders. Solar Responders’ mission is to maximize the capacity of first responders to save lives with renewable energy. In partnership with first responder departments and community leaders, Solar Responders manages end-to-end solar panel and battery storage installations on first responder stations, including selection, design, procurement, installation and training. Your generosity will help Solar Responders provide a resilient, reliable and renewable source of backup power directly to first responders, creating both short-term and long-term impact for communities affected by natural disasters.

To find out more and enter, visit omaze.com.