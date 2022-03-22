Nemours Children’s Health and the Michael Phelps Foundation are proud to announce the launch of Raising Resilient Kids, a four-part video series featuring gold medalist Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps alongside Nemours Children’s Health psychologists Meghan Walls, PsyD, and Roger Harrison, PhD.

Raising Resilient Kids was inspired by Michael and Nicole Phelps – mental health advocates and parents of three young children – who noticed that their kids needed extra support to navigate the overwhelming feelings they were experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of a longstanding partnership, the Michael Phelps Foundation collaborated with Nemours Children’s Health to create short, conversational videos designed to share practical advice that helps parents and families tackle common concerns around children and their social-emotional health.

“We have our own experiences with mental health and the challenges that have arisen during the pandemic, which not only has affected us but also our children,” shared Michael and Nicole Phelps. “As parents to three young boys, we know how important it is to help our children learn and manage their emotions in a healthy and resilient way. We hope that our conversations with Dr. Walls and Dr Harrison can help parents and families understand and address children’s emotional health.”

Watch the videos and find out more here.