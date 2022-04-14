Recently commemorating its 100th anniversary, MPTF (the Motion Picture & Television Fund) is expanding its Board of Governors with four new additions from different walks of the entertainment industry: Greg Berlanti, writer, director, and producer, Berlanti Productions; Lauren Shuler Donner, producer; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, director, entrepreneur, actor, and producer; and Ann Sarnoff, former Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

Together they serve on a Board for the philanthropic organization, which received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 2021 and has announced future plans to expand its campus and services for those in the entertainment industry.

“I’m so honored to be part of the leadership of this extraordinary organization,” said Grammy winner Jackson. “Being able to give back to this industry is something we should all strive for, and I can’t wait for all the exciting changes we have in store.”

“I support MPTF because their goal is to give back to the people who make movies and television. It’s as simple as that,” said Donner. “As a longtime producer, I feel that it is incumbent upon me to give back to my crew and cast that worked to make all the movies and TV that have brought me and them where we are today. During the pandemic, MPTF stepped up and took care of their own. From Child Care to Elder Care, MPTF protects workers in a myriad of ways. I am truly honored to be involved with MPTF in such a significant way.”

“Recently I’ve witnessed the remarkable work that this organization has done in the face of new challenges,” Berlanti said, “and it’s truly exciting to be a part of forging their next 100 years of service to us and future generations.” Bob Beitcher, MPTF’s Present and CEO, added, “We’re more than thrilled to have these four incredible leaders in their fields join our Board of Governors. Our future is truly looking bright as we move ahead to a new era of taking care of our own.”

As members of the Board of Governors, the four will sit alongside current existing members including J.J. Abrams, Byron Allen, Betsy Beers, Channing Dungey, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Tony Goldwyn, Bonnie Hammer, Kevin McCormick, Christopher Nolan, Peter Rice, Karen Rosenfelt, Emma Thomas, and John Wells.