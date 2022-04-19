Joe Bonamassa and his nonprofit, Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation will feature its third annual Stream-A-Thon event on Saturday, May 1st at 3:00 pm ET to benefit their Fueling Musicians Program which supports musicians in need. This spectacular display of musicianship will be hosted by Joe Bonamassa himself and will feature more than 2 hours of music performances from over 25 musicians including some of Joe’s legendary friends and talented rising stars.

The event will feature performances by Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, George Thorogood, Dion, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor And More.

Joe recognized that supporting artists was crucial to maintain their livelihoods during the pandemic crisis, as well as helping them get back on the road when live music events were permitted. Now he wants to continue to pay it forward as so many did for him, and extend the Fueling Musicians Program to get immediate assistance to musicians in need. Eligible artists include those who have suffered hardships due to the long lasting effects of the pandemic on their careers. In 2022, the Fueling Musicians Program was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious “Keeping the Blues Alive Award” by The Blues Foundation.

To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised over $500,000 for qualifying touring musicians who are suffering financial hardship and whose careers have been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s ripple effect on the music industry. The program provides immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500. Joe hopes this Stream-A-Thon event will increase donations and achieve his goal of raising an additional $100,000. The more money raised, the more musicians we can help.

The Fueling Musicians Stream-A-Thon hosted by Joe Bonamassa and Presented by Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation will be streamed across Joe’s platforms below:

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation website

Joe Bonamassa’s Official FB Page

Joe Bonamassa’s Official YouTube Page

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation FB Page

“I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program. Through the generosity of our contributors, we can continue to impact musicians who still need our help,” said Bonamassa.

Industry partners who have generously contributed to the program include Volkswagen, Fender Premium Audio, Seymour Duncan, Gibson Brands, Gibson Cares, Guitar Player, Guitar Center, Guitar Center Music Foundation, Norman’s Rare Guitars, Reverb, Caveman Productions, Ernie Ball Music Man, Truefire, ArtistWorks, Chicago Music Exchange, among others, who have come together to give their support both financially and through in-kind contributions.

Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website.

Artists who would like to be considered for financial aid can fill out an application here.