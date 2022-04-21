The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization – has announced that it will honor revered British actress Golda Rosheuvel with the Equality Award at the 2022 HRC Greater New York Dinner.

The night will feature an address from Actor Brian Michael Smith and a performance from singer-songwriter Jessie J. The dinner will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 30.

“We are so proud to honor Golda Rosheuvel for being a brilliant and talented woman who, in a world that is not always accepting, is brave enough to be herself and lift the LGBTQ+ community as we strive for equality,” said Human Rights Campaign Interim President Joni Madison. “I am in awe of Golda Rosheuvel’s extraordinary career on stage and in the internationally-acclaimed Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ and am so grateful that she lives her life publicly as a queer woman. We are honored to hold Ms. Rosheuvel up as a role model, and to thank her for her service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Human Rights Campaign Equality Award recognizes an individual or organization that embodies the passion and dedication to advancing LGBTQ+ equality. These attributes align with HRC’s mission of creating a country that inspires and engages all Americans to work toward ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens and realizing a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

Golda Rosheuvel is a well-revered British actress best known for her stage work and more recently her role as Queen Charlotte in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton.” Created by Shonda Rhimes, it is one of the most successful shows Netflix has produced. A limited spin-off series chronicling the life of a young Queen Charlotte in which Golda will star begins shooting this year. Last year, she starred in the hugely successful sci-fi epic Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Her other film credits include “Lady McBeth,” “I Remember You,” “Coma Girl,” and “Lava.” Her television work includes roles in “Silent Witness,” “A Confession,” “Luther,” and “Death in Paradise.”

Golda has been in a relationship with her partner, Shireen Mula, for nearly a decade, and has been authentically out and proud as a lesbian woman for most of her career.

Back in 2011, Jessie J quietly emerged with the biggest voice in pop. The UK-born powerhouse introduced herself with Who You Are, which not only went platinum but also yielded the quadruple-platinum “Price Tag” and platinum “Domino.” Not to mention, the record made history as “the first album by a British female artist to produce six or more Top 10 hits in the UK,” while she picked up the 2011 Critics’ Choice BRIT Award and BBC’s Sound of 2011. On its heels, 2014’s Sweet Talker crashed the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and housed the eight-time platinum “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Throughout 2018, she revealed R.O.S.E. in four parts to critical acclaim and supported it with a sold-out world tour. The same year Jessie J traveled to China and joined the TV show SINGER, a singing competition where she performed each week in front of a television audience of 250 million with a grand finale viewership of 1 billion. Not only was Jessie J the first international artist to ever compete alongside the biggest artists in Asia, but also the first to ever win. Jessie J is a once-in-a-generation voice, with a confessional writing style, and stadium-shaking charisma.

Brian Michael Smith is best known for his recurring role on OWN’s “Queen Sugar” as well as his appearances on NBC’s “Chicago P.D.,” HBO’s “Girls” and Showtime’s “Homeland.” Smith, originally hailing from Michigan, is an LGBTQ+ advocate, coming out as transgender in 2017 after successfully working in the industry for five years.

Set to take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 30 at 7:00 PM ET, the 2022 HRC Greater New York Dinner brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater New York area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Tickets and further information are available here.